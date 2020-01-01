Uganda’s Museveni promises improved relations with Rwanda in 2020

In a New Year’s message to the country Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni confirmed that he had received Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, who had gone as my special envoy to President Kagame, on the issue of the tensions between our two countries.He said Ambassador Ayebare was well received by Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame and that they had very fruitful discussions.

Musevni is hopeful that following that meeting soon, the two sides will be taking decisive actions to end the tension.

He said in the statement, ” Uganda, can guarantee, will do its share of the normalization of the relations between our two countries. I salute H.E Kagame, the brotherly people of Rwanda and the people of Uganda.”

The sour relations between the two countries saw Rwanda close its borders with Uganda at Gatuna border post in February and this has remained closed to date.

Rwanda advised its citizens against traveling to Uganda claiming that Uganda authorities were abducting, arbitrarily arresting, jailing, torturing and illegally deporting Rwandans.

Uganda has also been accused of hosting, sponsoring terrorist groups that want to topple the Rwandan government.