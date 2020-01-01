International › APA

Uganda’s Museveni promises improved relations with Rwanda in 2020

Published on 01.01.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

In a New Year’s message to the country Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni confirmed that he had received Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, who had gone as my special envoy to President Kagame, on the issue of the tensions between our two countries.He said Ambassador Ayebare was well received by Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame and that they had very fruitful discussions.

Musevni is hopeful that following that meeting  soon, the two sides will be taking decisive actions to end the tension.

He  said in the statement, ” Uganda, can guarantee, will do its share of  the normalization of the relations between our two countries. I salute  H.E Kagame, the brotherly people of Rwanda and the people of Uganda.”

The  sour relations between the two countries saw Rwanda close its borders  with Uganda at Gatuna border post in February and this has remained  closed to date.

Rwanda  advised its citizens against traveling to Uganda claiming that Uganda  authorities were abducting, arbitrarily arresting, jailing, torturing  and illegally deporting Rwandans.

Uganda has also been accused of hosting, sponsoring terrorist groups that want to topple the Rwandan government.

