Uganda’s Museveni to join other heads of State for Japan-Africa development meeting

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has left for the Japanese City of Yokohama where he will join other African Heads of State and Government for a 3-day 7th Edition of the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD) Summit.TICAD is a summit level International Conference that focuses on the socio-economic development of Africa launched by Japan in 1993.

The 6th TICAD Summit took place in Nairobi, Kenya in 2016.

The leaders at TICAD are expected to lead the international discussion on African Development, aiming to materialize outcomes of the G20 and G7.

TICAD will also provide an open and international forum where anyone can freely discuss Africa.

According to a statement from Japanese embassy in Kampala, the summit where the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo ABE invites all leaders from African countries has over the years promoted policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners on the pressing issues facing Africa, such as economic development, poverty and conflict.

The three pillars of this year’s TICAD include accelerating economic transformation and improving business environment through innovation and private sector engagement, deepening sustainable and resilient society and strengthening peace and stability.