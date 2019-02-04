Uganda’s Museveni to oversee formulation of EAC constitution

The 20thsummit of the East African Heads of State held over the weekend in THE Tanzania capital Arusha appointed Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni to provide political guidance to experts currently drafting the EAC confederation constitution.EAC Partner states a team of 12 constitutional experts to work on the constitution of the political confederation.

The 12-member committee is chaired by Uganda’s former Chief Justice, Benjamin Odoki and comprises two constitutional law experts from each member state.

The heads of state tasked the committee under the guidance of President Museveni to produce a draft report in seven months.

Other presidents who attended the summit include John Pombe Magufuli, of the Tanzania, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, while presidents Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi; Salva Kiir Mayardit of south Sudan sent representatives.

Museveni handed over the chairmanship of EAC to President Paul Kagame.