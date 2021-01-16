Uganda’s Museveni wins 6th term

Published on 16.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The electoral commission in Uganda has on Saturday declared veteran leader Yoweri Museveni as the winner of last Thursday’s election for the presidency.According to the final figures from the commission Mr Museveni polled won 59 percent of the vote, ahead of his closest challenger Bobi Wine who secured 35 percent.

“Yoweri Museveni has been elected President of the Republic of Uganda” election commission chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama declared.

Aside from Museveni and Wine, there were nine other candidates for the presidency.

Wine has challenged the integrity of the elections, alleging widespread vote rigging.

The musician turned politician has vowed to provide evidence once the internet which was crippled in the run up to the election was restored.

Poll observers had criticised the government for shutting down the internet, saying it erodes confidence at a crucial stage of the electoral process.

Electoral commission officials have insisted that the elections were free and fair despite what they called minor hiccups during the vote.

President Museveni, 76 is set for a sixth term at the helm, a position he held since coming to power in 1986.