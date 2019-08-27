Uganda’s national airline makes revival flight

Uganda Airlines, the country’s national carrier has commenced commercial operations with an inaugural flight that departed Entebbe International Airport for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.The first cost free flight carried government officials and journalists was flagged off by the Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

Rugunda said the airline will first fly to seven destinations starting with Nairobi, Juba, Mogadishu, Dar-e-salaam, Mombasa, Kilimanjaro and Bujumbura.

He said more destinations are to be added as the carrier’s operations grow.

Dr Rugunda expressed optimism that the national carrier will compete favorably on the international market due to the increasing passenger traffic pegged on Uganda’s tourism potential.

“Uganda Airlines should take advantage of Uganda’s natural endowments. There has never been a better time to launch commercial flights than now when passenger traffic is growing due to increased demand for Uganda’s tourism” said Ruhakana,

He said the airline will make flying in the region better and comfortable coupled with enhancing development of Uganda and the region at large.

This has been described as a major milestone in the revival of the national carrier to take to the skies once again.

Uganda’s flag carrier the Uganda Airlines ceased operations in 2001.