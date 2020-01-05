Uganda’s President treks 192km in memory of bush war

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, is currently on the 195-Km Great Trek that kicked off yesterday in memory of the National Resistance Army (NRA) Bush War that ushered in the National Resistance Movement (NRM)regime in 1986.The Great Trek slated to end on 10th January 2020 is intended to celebrate freedom fighters and war veterans for their heroic sacrifice and patriotism to liberate the country.

Code-named Africa Kwetu, the Trek will go through the exact routes that the then National Resistance Army (NRA) fighters used in the Ugandan Districts of Wakiso, Nakaseke, Mityana, Kassanda, Mubende and Kiboga in Central Region and Kakumiro in Western Region.

On the first day, Museveni who had been joined by youth leaders from the 20 zones around the country, children of war heroes, civilian veterans and other NRA fighters totaling to over 800 moved a total of 28 kilometres.

During the three days Trek, the trekkers break off in the evening over a bon-fire where Museveni and other veterans address them about liberation journey with emphasis on the role of various organisations including The Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) and the National Resistance Movement.

This is the second time Museveni is revisting his bush war footpath

Thirteen years after capturing power in 1986, Museveni paid homage to Birembo in 1999.

However some Political commentators have criticized President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s trek of 195 kilometers within the seven districts as wastage of taxpayers’ money.

Opposition legislator Asuman Basalirwa says Museveni is using the trek as an early campaign tool especially with the 2021 elections around the corner.

“Ugandans deserve better than a president walking through a jungle. Time spent should be used for other important issues affecting the country, especially how he plans to hand over power,” he said.