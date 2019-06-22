Uganda,Sweden sign agreement to boost energy production

The government of Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Sweden on boosting cooperation in the Energy Sector.Uganda’s minister of state for Energy Simon D’ujang signed the MoU on behalf of the government of Uganda, while the Swedish Ambassador to Uganda Per Lindgarde signed on behalf of his government.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Kmapala minister D’ujang said the main objective of the MoU is to provide a framework for boosting cooperation in the energy sector between Uganda and Sweden, including the state owned entities in Ugandan energy sector and Swedish companies involved in the provision of goods and services to the energy sector.

Minister Simon D’ujang says the cooperation will help solve the challenges facing his ministry, including limited funding, high electricity tarrifs, limited transmission and distribution network coverage among others.

D’ujanga added that the cooperation will also help the energy sector boost its capacity building, technical assistance, infrastructure in generation, transmission and distribution of energy, and increasing renewable energy power generation among others.

Swedish Ambassador to Uganda Per Lindgarde said the MoU will not only boost the energy sector but also strengthen the cooperation between Uganda and Sweden.

Sweden’s Ambassador, Per Lindgärde said, “Sweden and Uganda have had a longstanding bilateral relationship. Sweden has provided support to Uganda for almost 30 years and remains a committed development partner in the area of access to renewable energy and improved energy efficiency.”

He said that he is hopeful that the MoUwill increases trade between Uganda and Sweden especially in the area of high quality and energy efficient technology –

He called upon Swedish companies and Ugandan energy utilities to take advantage of the MoU in order to mutually benefit from each other.