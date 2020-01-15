UK-Africa Summit: Strengthening partnership with Mauritania

As African nations gear up for the United Kingdom-Africa Summit due on 20 January in London, Mauritania is poised to use this opportunity to strengthen partnership with the kingdom in various spheres of human endeavour.By Ngagne Diouf

The summit which will be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bring together businesses, international institutions, and leaders worldwide, among them Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouani.

“The UK will work in partnership with Mauritania to deliver an economic growth agenda for mutual prosperity by promoting sustainable, inclusive and climate friendly development,” UK Ambassador to Mauritania, Simon Boyden said.

The British diplomat insists that “through UK expertise in green finance, renewables, revenue and infrastructure project management, the UK aspires to help Mauritania establish itself as a prominent destination for trade and commerce.”

The event will be a great opportunity to strengthen the UK’s partnership with all African nations with view to building a secure and prosperous future for all British and African citizens.

Aimed at showcasing and promoting the breadth and quality of business opportunities across the continent, the gathering will mobilise new and substantial investment to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.

In a bid to support job creation on the continent and Africa’s economic development, British government is looking to harp on this summit to make it a “a key milestone towards achieving the UK’s objective of becoming the largest G7 investor in Africa”.

The UK-Africa Summit aims to be an ambitious, high-profile event showcasing the quality and scale of the UK’s investment offer – in particular from the City of London, a global hub for high quality international investment.

It will “offer our African partners a platform to present the breadth of investment opportunities across the continent.”

Financial institutions like the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the International Monetary Fund will be invited to exhibit their portfolios and launch initiatives to support more investment into Africa.

In addition to standing as a strong link to the climate agenda, the summit will promote a range of sectors, which are being identified by African countries as innovative areas of interest for future investment.