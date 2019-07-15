UK announces £250m aid to help Africa deal with climate change

UK announced a five-year new £250 million aid package to help Africa deal with climate change and move away from fossil fuels.The aid package to tackle climate change across Africa has been announced by the International Development Secretary Rory Stewart on Monday during his a two-day visit to Kenya.

The support would help sub-Saharan African countries build resilience to climate change and develop low carbon economies.

The funding will also help build technical expertise across a range of sectors to support the continent to deal with the devastating impacts of climate change and help it move to clean energy sources.

This funding would be the Department for International Development’s (DFID’s) largest single direct climate investment ever in the continent, said the UK Government in a statement.