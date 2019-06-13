UK appoints new High Commissioner to Kenya

Ms. Jane Marriott OBE has been appointed UK’s High Commissioner to Kenya, a British Foreign Office statement confirmed on Thursday.Ms. Marriott who succeeds Mr. Nic will take up her new role in the summer of 2019 as the UK’s first female ambassador to the East African country.

Prior to her appointment, the new chief diplomatic focal point for Britain in Kenya served at the Home Office as Director of Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit from 2015 to 2016.



She was Director, Middle East and North Africa Directorate 2013 to 2015.

She was also Chief Speechwriter to the Secretary of State for Defence in London 2006 to 2009.