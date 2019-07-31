UK appoints Nigerian Minister for Children, Families

The British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, has appointed a Nigerian and Member of Parliament, Kemi Badenoch, as the UK Junior Minister for children and families.Kemi Badenoch said on her twitter page on Tuesday that the appointment was made on Saturday.

“I’m humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE. A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart.

“I look forward to working with the ministerial team and everyone at @educationgovuk

“Thank you for all good wishes and kind messages of support received. I also look forward to working not just with @Conservatives colleagues, but cross-party and grateful for the warm welcome from @TracyBrabin and @SteveReedMP who no doubt will be keeping me on my toes!”

According to the report by Nigeria’s Channels Television, Badenoch is a Member of Parliament representing Saffron Walden constituency in the UK.