UK cautions citizens in Anglophone regions ahead of May 20 celebrations

The British High Commission in Yaounde has issued a security alert to its citizens in the two English-speaking regions of the country ahead of the celebrations marking the 46 anniversary of the country’s National Unity.

In a message posted on its official Facebook Page, the British High Commission called on all its citizens living in the North West and South West regions “to be vigilant and avoid large gatherings-especially on May 19 and 20.”

There have been waves of violence and unrest in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon as preparations for the celebration of the country’s National Unity Day winds down.

Gunshots were heard in parts of Kumba, Ekona as well as Buea where the written part of the Common Entrance was disrupted in as school by some gunmen who fired up in the air before taking off.

Repeated calls from separatist activists for a total boycott of the day have been countered by the Governors of both regions who have called on the populations to turn out massively on May 20 for celebrations.

Agreements were reached earlier in the week between local authorities in Fako Division and church leaders for church service to close at 8.00am latest to enable christians to take part in the May 20 activities.