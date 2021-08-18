International › APA

UK donates 499,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ethiopia

Published on 18.08.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The UK government Tuesday donated 499,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ethiopia.The new donation of Astra Zeneca is delivered through COVAX, according to the UK Embassy in Ethiopia.

It will support Ethiopia’s vaccination drive against the virus, the Embassy added.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia registered 688 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 289,962 as of Monday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

 

The ministry reported 11 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 218 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,489 and total recoveries to 265,589.

 

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

 

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 19,882 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 434 are under severe health conditions.

 

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,314,394 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

 

