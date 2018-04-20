UK Foreign Secretary rechoes dialogue as solution to Anglophone crisis

The UK Secretary State for Foreign Affairs and the Commonwealth Boris Johnson has stressed the need to pursue dialogue, decentralisation and respect for human rights in Anglophone regions.

Boris Johnson stressed the fact during a meeting with the Prime Minister and Head of Government Philemon Yang on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of States and Government summit in London.

He promised the UK’s support to foster peace and security for a prosperous Cameroon and strengthened relations between both nations.

Important talks with Cameroon PM Yang at #OurCommonwealth summit. Urgent need to pursue dialogue, decentralisation and respect #humanrights in Anglophone Regions as @PR_Paul_BIYA has previously committed. UK will support peace, prosperity and security for our friends in Cameroon pic.twitter.com/YgkMDVRzoU — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 19, 2018

He was meeting with the Prime Minister days after the British Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Harriet Baldwin met with Cameroon’s Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth Felix Mbayu to discuss bilateral cooperations.

It was an opportunity for Harriet Baldwin to praise the efforts taken so far by the Government of Cameroon to solve the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon while urging for the process of dialogue to continue.