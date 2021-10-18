UK issues Nigeria travel warning

Authorities in the United Kingdom have issued a travel advise against its citizens visiting some states in Nigeria, citing security fears, APA can report on Monday.A travel advisory by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said British citizens should not travel to the Nigerian states of Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Bayelsa, and Yobe to avoid being kidnapped for ideological or financial reasons.

The other states are Katsina, Zamfara, Cross River, Rivers, Adamawa and Delta.

“Foreign nationals, including humanitarian workers, are likely targets for kidnap. Humanitarian hubs and humanitarian workers have been targeted during attacks in the North East, including Monguno, Borno State on 13 June 2020″ the advisory warned.

It said the security situation in the northeast of Nigeria has been deteriorating since 2018 “and there is a heightened risk of kidnapping of humanitarian and private sector workers”.

It added: “There are also reports that Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) have an active plan to kidnap foreigners”.