International › APA

Happening now

UK issues Nigeria travel warning

Published on 18.10.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Authorities in the United Kingdom have issued a travel advise against its citizens visiting some states in Nigeria, citing security fears, APA can report on Monday.A travel advisory by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said British citizens should not travel to the Nigerian states of Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Bayelsa, and Yobe to avoid being kidnapped for ideological or financial reasons.

The other states are Katsina, Zamfara, Cross River, Rivers, Adamawa and Delta.

“Foreign nationals, including humanitarian workers, are likely  targets for kidnap. Humanitarian hubs and humanitarian workers have been targeted during attacks in the North East, including Monguno, Borno State on 13 June 2020″ the advisory warned.

It said the security situation in the northeast of Nigeria has been deteriorating since 2018 “and there is a heightened risk of kidnapping of humanitarian and private sector workers”.

It added: “There are also reports that Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa  (ISWA) have an active plan to kidnap foreigners”. 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top