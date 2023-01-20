UK names new ambassador to Kinshasa

Published on 20.01.2023 at 13h21 by APA News

Ms Alyson King has been appointed UK’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the CongoThe Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement that Ms King succeeds Ms. Emily Maltman who will move to another diplomatic service appointment.

Ms King, a mother of two, will take up her appointment in April 2023.

She leaves her position as deputy ambassador in Lebanon to where she was appointed in 2020.

The British diplomat is a lawyer by training and plied her trade in the UK and the United States before joining the civil service.

She is fluent in Arabic, French and Spanish.