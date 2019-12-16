UK Parliament gets four MPs originating from Ghana

Four candidates with Ghanaian origins have been elected to the House of Commons in the United Kingdom, APA learns here Monday.The Daily Graphic reports that the two each were elected on the Labour and Conservative parties.

Two females, Abena Oppong-Asare and Bell Riberio-Addy won seats for the Labour Party while Kwasi Kwarteng and Adam Afriyie won their seats for the Conservative Party.

The parliamentarians announced their victories on twitter and their election have been widely hailed by their Ghanaian counterparts.

Ghana is known for its accolades in democracy, and with the election of four Ghanaians to the House of Commons, the image on the country in international politics has been boosted.