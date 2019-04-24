UK pledges to help Cameroon tackle security, humanitarian challenges

The United Kingdom says it is ready to help Cameroon overcome its present security and humanitarian challenges.

The pledge was taken by the UK Ambassador to Cameroon Rowan Laxton during an audience granted him on Wednesday at the Unity Palace by the Head of State Paul Biya.

During the over one hour audience, both men exchanged views on ways to tackle the security and humanitarian challenges especially in the North West, South West an Far North regions of Cameroon.

The audience was equally an opportunity for both men to focus on developmental projects, trade between both countries as well as investment opportunities.