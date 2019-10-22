UK police to interview US diplomat’s wife over fatal crash

The wife of a US diplomat who became a police suspect in Britain following a fatal road crash will be interviewed in the United States, UK police said Tuesday.

Harry Dunn, 19, died on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car owned by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who later left Britain claiming diplomatic immunity.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said Sacoolas had asked to be interviewed under caution by British officers, in the United States.

“The suspect not being in the county clearly frustrates the investigation but it does not stop it,” he said.

“Lawyers have clearly stated that the suspect wants to be personally interviewed by officers from Northamptonshire Police in order for them to see her and the devastation this has caused her and her family.

“We do understand from colleagues in the US that the family is utterly devastated.”

The accident took place near a British airbase in Northamptonshire, central England, which is used by the US military as a communications hub.

Dunn’s Kawasaki motorbike hit a Volvo sports utility vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, according to local police.

The accident triggered a diplomatic storm, with his family demanding she return to Britain.

Dunn’s father, Tim Dunn, told Sky News television that the family were “disgusted” and “appalled” at the suspect’s behaviour.

“I’m angry that someone could do this and then get on a plane and go,” he said.

The parents met with US President Donald Trump last week, calling him warm and welcoming but criticising the White House’s attempts to engineer a snap meeting between them and Sacoolas.