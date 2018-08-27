UK premier to visit S/Africa to cement economic ties

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May in what has been billed as a working visit to the country, his office said on Monday.“The working visit by Prime Minister May seeks to further cement economic relations built up over several decades,” the Presidency said.

During the visit in Cape Town, May will present Ramaphosa with a bell from the SS Mendi, which was found in the English Channel a year ago. In 1917 the SS Mendi suffered disaster in what has been described as one of the 20th century’s worst maritime disasters in UK waters.

On 21 February 1917, a large cargo steamship, Darro, collided with the Mendi in the English Channel, south of the Isle of Wight. In the accident, Mendi sank, killing 646 people, most of whom were black South African troops on their way to World War I.

Some 616 South Africans, 607 of which were black troops, plus 30 crew members, mostly from Britain, died in the tragedy. Out of this number, 139 of the soldiers who died were from the Eastern Cape Province, according to the presidency.

The SS Mendi ship was chartered by the British government as a troop carrier to serve in World War 1, carrying 823 members of the fifth battalion. They had completed 34 days of the voyage from Cape Town to England and were on their way to the French theatre when tragedy struck in the English Channel.

In 2017, the South African government commemorated the centenary of the sinking of the SS Mendi.

“The handing over of the SS Mendi’s bell to the people of South Africa is a mark of respect for the shared history and bilateral friendship between the two countries,” the Presidency said.

May’s visit is a follow-up of meetings between her and Ramaphosa during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London earlier this year.

On that occasion, the South African leader had to rush home to quell riots in the North West Province following protests to remove the provincial premier over alleged corruption.