UK returns £70m to Nigeria

Ahead of the visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May to Nigeria and two other African countries this week, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, said that the UK has returned £70 million recovered from a Nigerian, who was convicted of fraud in an Italian court.“There was an Italian court case with a particular person involved. A portion of the fund has been in the UK and that was the portion that was returned recently from the UK to Nigeria,” Arkwright said.

The High Commissioner, who did not mention the identity of the Nigerian involved in the offence, said that more funds would be repatriated.

He stressed that his country was working with the Nigerian government to accelerate the legal process of returning the looted money.

“The British Government has no intention of keeping one kobo of Nigerian funds in the UK. It all must come back to Nigeria.

“Just as in Nigeria, the UK feels that the judicial process is important and we have to go through those processes before the money can be returned,” he explained.

Arkwright also confirmed that British Prime Minister Theresa May would visit Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa during the week.

May is expected in Nigeria on Wednesday.

May’s visit to Nigeria is part of efforts aimed at boosting post-Brexit trade ties.

The Prime Minister will be joined by some ministers and 29 business representatives from various industries on the three-day trip.