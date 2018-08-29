UK supports S/Africa’s land reform programme – May

Britain supports South Africa’s land reform programme because it is being carried out “in a legal, transparent and democratic manner,” according to Prime Minster Theresa May in Cape Town.May said this in response to a question the South African Broadcasting Corporation put to her at a business forum event in Cape Town ahead of her meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa his presidential villa on Tuesday.

Her remarks come days after US President Donald Trump posted a negative tweet over South Africa’s land reform programme. In the tweet, Trump claimed that “thousands of white farmers” were being killed in the country over land.

In its response, the South African government described the US leader’s lies as “unfortunate.”

May said: “The UK has for some time now supported land reform. Land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process.”

She added that South Africa’s land reform programme was “an issue that I raised and discussed with President Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year. I’ll be talking about it with him later today.”

The premier said that during their discussions, Ramaphosa had briefed her about South Africa’s approach to the nationwide talks over new land laws, which she said she welcomed.

However, this support was on condition that there would “be no land grabs during the process,” she said, in apparent reference to the violent scenes that took place in the early 2000s in neighboring Zimbabwe’s farms.