UK to collaborate with EFCC to combat corruption in Nigeria – Envoy

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has said that the United Kingdom (UK) will continue to support the anti-corruption campaign of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).“We are pleased to see how the EFCC operates, and we are assuring you of the endless support of the British government in the fight against corruption,” Arkwright said during his visit to the EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

He commended the efforts of the EFCC in ridding the country of corruption.

“The UK and Nigeria have evolved and made progress in the fight against corruption, and the EFCC’s achievements have been impressive,” the report by the Nigeria Television Authority on Friday quoted the High Commissioner as saying.

Arkwright urged the EFCC to work hand in hand with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in ensuring a free and fair political process, in the buildup to the 2019 elections.

“INEC and EFCC should be there to preserve the integrity of the political process, including taking forward investigations without any prejudice on one side or the other, following the evidence and taking action where it is justified,” he said.

He assured that the British government’s support would be “both in technical assistance, in investigation and of course broadening support of this great independent institution of the EFCC”.

Responding, the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, expressed appreciation to the British government for its support, and assured of the independence of the EFCC in the discharge of its mandate.

“I assure you that there is no political interference in what we do. We will continue to work with stakeholders like INEC who we have an agreement with to ensure that there is no interference to ensure free and fair election in Nigeria and we will stop people using money to buy votes,” Magu said.

He noted that the EFCC operates international best practices and “does diligent preliminary investigation”.