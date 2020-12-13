UK to support Rwanda in buying COVID vaccine ahead of the government rollout

International › APA

Published on 13.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The British Government considers supporting the Rwandan Government in its ongoing efforts to buy COVID-19 vaccine after health authorities in the East African nation announced the near future move to sign the first ever agreement with the supplier, a diplomatic source confirmed Sunday.According to Bhavik Shah, the Political  Attache at the British High Commission in Kigali, this will be part of  Britain’s commitment to invest billions of pounds in the global fight  against the virus and will not rest until everyone is safe.

However,  as vaccine supply will be limited at least initially, the Rwandan  government has specified certain groups that will take priority to  receive vaccines first.

These include people at higher risk of  exposure to COVID-19 (such as health-care workers), and those who are  more vulnerable to severe disease (such as older people).

Commenting  on the move, the British diplomat explained that London was committed  to ensuring that everyone who needs the vaccines gets it . “We will make  sure Rwanda is among these countries,” he said.

In the meanwhile,  some health experts note that  all COVID-19 vaccines are likely to require at least two doses.

The  most challenging  issue  is that  if supply is limited, it may become  difficult to make sure private patients get their second dose compared  to health workers on the frontline of COVID-19 who are mostly employed  by the Government

It said delays or missing the second dose will likely lead to lower effectiveness.

Rwanda so far has confirmed 6,528 Covid-19 cases, of whom 5,892 have already recovered.

According  to Saturday’s Covid-19 update, a young girl aged 14 and a 61-year-old  man succumbed to the virus in Rwanda, raising the country’s Covid-19  death toll to 56.

