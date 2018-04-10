UK Typhoon jets to provide security for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

UK Typhoon fighter jets bought last year by Qatar will be delivered in time to help provide security for the 2022 World Cup, Britain’s ambassador in Doha said Tuesday.

“We expect that the Typhoon will be ready for the World Cup,” Ajay Sharma told reporters at his residence in the Qatari capital.

“We wouldn’t give a precise date but what we can say is that by the time of the World Cup, Qatar will have Typhoons.”

In December Qatar signed an $8 billion (6.5 billion euro) deal with Britain for 24 Typhoon jets.

At the same time, the two countries agreed to create a Joint Operation Squadron using both of their air forces.

It is this joint flight group that will provide air security for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the tournament.

“We certainly see the Typhoons as part of securing the World Cup and I think the Qatari authorities certainly see it in that way,” Sharma said.

The defence deal comes at a politically sensitive time for both countries.

For the past 10 months, Qatar has been politically and economically isolated by a group of states led by neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The bloc — which includes Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — accuses Qatar of promoting terrorism and seeking better ties with Saudi Arabia’s Shiite regional rival Iran.

Qatar, which vehemently denies the accusations, has claimed the boycotting countries considered military intervention to resolve the crisis.

Doha’s purchase of the jets is one of a number of defence deals Qatar has signed with countries including the US, Russia, France and Italy since the crisis began.

For Britain, the Typhoon deal is notable as it seeks global trade deals while negotiating its exit from the European Union.