UK urges Cameroon to accept foreign assistance for victims of Anglophone crisis

The United Kingdom has urged the government of Cameroon to accept offers of assistance from regional and international partners so as to help prevent the humanitarian crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.

During a submission today at the Human Rights Council, the UK expressed its deep concern about the deteriorating human rights situation in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, due to high levels of violence, and called on Cameroon to engage fully with the Office of the High Commissioner of the United Nations Human Rights.

The UK said technical assistance from the international community can support partner nations to ensure the protection and realization of human rights across a range of contexts.

“we encourage the Government to accept offers of assistance from regional and international partners to prevent further erosion of the human rights of those living in the North-West and South-West of Cameroon, resulting from the conflict between armed separatists and the Government of Cameroon,”the UK said.

“We encourage the Government of Cameroon to accept coordinated offers of international technical assistance and cooperation. This includes the offer of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to conduct an urgent assessment mission to the North-West and South-West regions, and engaging with any future regional led initiatives to find a path towards peace and reconciliation.

“We remain committed to dialogue and look forward to bilateral, regional and international cooperation in this regard.”