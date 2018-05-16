Ultras, Egypt’s hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands

Hardcore fans of Egyptian football giants Al Ahly announced Wednesday they are dismantling their group permanently, burning their banner on a video posted online.

The move by the Ultras of Ahly was announced on their Facebook page, which had more than 1.3 million followers before it was deleted.

Screen shots of the statement as well as the video itself were later shared on social media.

The announcement comes after they said on April 23 they were suspending their activities indefinitely following reports some of them clashed with police and were arrested at a CAF Champions League match in Cairo against Mounana of Gabon.

“We have decided in order to preserve everyone’s future… the dismantling of the Ultras of Ahly group completely,” they said in Wednesday’s statement, without elaborating.

They said they would still attend matches and keep supporting the club.

Ultras and several Egyptian clubs were at the forefront of the 2011 revolt that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak and are openly hostile to the police.

In 2012, 74 people died, most of them Al Ahly fans, in a riot at a game in Port Said against local club Al-Masry.

An Egyptian court banned ultras groups in 2015.