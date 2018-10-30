UN addresses Ghana’s development challenges with $441.6m support

The United Nations (UN) is supporting Ghana with 441.6 million dollars to enable the West African country to tackle development challenges in education, health, agriculture, sanitation and other key areas in order to improve the livelihood of the people, APA learns here.The UN will also partner the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by it in the various areas.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the programme document in Accra on Monday, Ghana’s Minister of Planning, Prof. George Gyan-Baffour, underscored the importance of the SDGs to the attainment of the country’s total development plans.

“The government has a responsibility of achieving the SDGs through national development strategies, enlisting the support of civil society, the private sector and the development partners.

He noted that the UN programme for Ghana clearly meets the criteria, with its four result areas directly targeting policy areas articulated in the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (CPESDP).

According to him, more will have to be done to achieve the list of 16 SDGs.