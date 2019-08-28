UN adviser calls for deployment of more Ghanaian female peacekeeping police officers

The United Nations (UN) Police Advisor, Mr. Luis Carrilo, has called on the Ghana Police Administration to include more female officers in their peacekeeping contingent owing to the creditable manner in which they performed in the past.He explained that female peace officers paid attention to detail and were more compassionate in the past, thereby warranting that more of them be deployed to boost peacekeeping activities.

Mr. Carrilho made the call in Accra during a courtesy call on the Ghanaian Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Bonuah, on Tuesday.

The advisor said records showed that women performed better in peacekeeping missions in handling internally displaced persons and the vulnerable in the society.

He said, “The UN Police are usually deployed in environments where there are victims of crimes, internally displaced people, refugees and mainly displaced people who are in need.”

Mr. Carrilho is in Ghana to participate in a capacity building programme initiated by the Ghana Police Service for officers selected for UN missions and members of the Formed Police Unit (FPU).

Mr. James Oppong-Bonuah, in response, said his outfit will consider the request adding: “We are prepared to deploy more women for peacekeeping operations. We train our women alongside the men and I can assure you that the policewomen are very competent.”