UN announces $35m support to Ethiopia troublespot

United Nations on Friday announced an allocation of $35 million for water, sanitation and medical supplies, and other humanitarian activities in the restive Tigray region of Ethiopia.Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying at a press briefing on Thursday that the emergency funds for Tigray in Ethiopia will help health facilities procure medicine, gloves and other supplies to care for the sick and injured.

The funds will also go toward providing support in nutrition, as well as drinking water and shelter supplies, he added.

Last week, the United Nations human rights chief warned that Ethiopia’s situation is “spiraling out of control with appalling impact on civilians” and urgently needs outside monitoring.

Ethiopia rejected interference of third parties in the deadly fighting in Tigray, saying it “doesn’t need a baby-sitter.”

The U.N. secretary-general had announced a new agreement with Ethiopia on badly needed humanitarian aid, a day after Addis Ababa said its forces had shot at U.N. staffers who were allegedly went to places where they were not supposed to venture in Tigray.

Antonio Guterres said joint assessments will occur “to make sure that there is full access to the whole of the (Tigray) territory and full capacity to start humanitarian operations.”