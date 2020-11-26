UN chief expresses “deep concern”over unfolding conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Published on 26.11.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed “deep concern” over the unfolding conflict in the breakaway Tigray region of Ethiopia.Guterres’ remark comes ahead of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launching what is called “the final and crucial” military operation against the rebellious Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in Tigray region.

Guterres’ latest comments on the conflict came in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Stephane Dujarric, on Wednesday.

The UN chief specifically mentioned an impending military offensive by the Ethiopian central government into the Tigray capital, Mekelle.

He told all sides “to do everything possible to protect civilians, uphold human rights and ensure humanitarian access for the provision of much-needed assistance”.

Guterres also stressed the need for the free and safe movement of people searching for safety and assistance, “regardless of their ethnic identity across both national and international borders.

“The secretary-general reiterates the full support of the United Nations to the initiative of the Chairperson of the African Union, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, to facilitate peaceful solutions.

“He urges all parties to seize this opportunity to de-escalate tensions,” the statement said.

According to reports, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Nov. 22, gave the region’s fighters until Nov. 25 to surrender or risk an offensive.

Following the announcement, the army reportedly warned residents of the region’s capital that soldiers would “encircle” the city and attack it.

But the region’s leader, Debretsion Gebremichael, has rejected the ultimatum and vowed to fight on.