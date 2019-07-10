UN chief to visit cyclone-ravaged Mozambique

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres is expected in Mozambique on Thursday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of President Filipe Nyusi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation announced on Wednesday.According to the ministry, the UN chief is expected visit areas devastated by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth that affected the central and northern Mozambique in March and April, respectively.

“Guterres also intends to reiterate the readiness of the United Nations to support the Mozambican government in its efforts to mitigate the impact of the two climate events and to mobilize resources for the implementation of the Post-Disaster Recovery Program,” the ministry said.

Tropical Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe in March, destroying infrastructure and claiming more than 1,000 lives in the three southern African countries.

While Mozambique was still recovering from Tropical Cyclone Idai, an even stronger Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado Province in April, causing further loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure and housing.

More than 240,000 houses were damaged by the two cyclones in Mozambique and approximately 1.85 million people were left in need of assistance.

The UN has been spearheading recovering efforts for affected communities.