UN condemns amputations in Mali’s Gao region

The United Nations says recent acts of abuse of civilians go back to the horrors of the 2012 when militants captured large swathes of Mali and should be of concern to all actors in the fight against impunity in the troubled country.The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has expressed serious concerns about the May 2, 2021 cases of amputation of at least three civilians.

The victims were alleged highway robbers, captured by suspected members of the Islamic State Group in the Great Sahara, near the village of Tin-Hama (region of Gao).

“I strongly condemn these despicable acts. Such corporal punishment carried out by armed groups outside any legal framework is a serious violation of human rights, including the right of every human being to a fair and equitable trial before a regularly constituted tribunal. These abuses are in particular punished by Malian law”, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the UN in Mali and Head of MINUSMA, El Ghassim Wane.

While working to strengthen the fight against impunity in all its forms with the Malian authorities, MINUSMA recalls that attacks on physical integrity as well as cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment do not in any way constitute an acceptable solution with regard to international law and are not constructive acts for justice and peace.

“I reiterate the readiness of MINUSMA to support the ongoing investigations by the Malian authorities to combat impunity and ensure that the perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice,” Mr. Wane concluded.

MINUSMA recalls that in accordance with its mandate, it is currently carrying out a series of investigations into these facts and allegations of serious human rights violations and is continuing its efforts to protect civilians by deploying significant security in the areas concerned to strengthen the protection of populations.