International › APA

Happening now

UN condemns attacks against UN peacekeepers in CAR

Published on 07.11.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The United Nations has condemned attacks attack by members of the presidential guard of the Central African Republic (CAR) which left 10 UN peacekeepers wounded.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned in a statement emphasized that the attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in investigating and promptly holding accountable the perpetrators of this unacceptable attack.”

“The secretary-general wishes a speedy and full recovery to the wounded peacekeepers and civilians, and reiterates his gratitude to the people and the Government of Egypt for their contribution to peace and stability in the Central African Republic. The secretary-general also expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved family of the Central African civilian who was killed during the incident,” it said.

“The secretary-general reaffirms the solidarity and continued support of the United Nations to the Central African Republic,” it added.

The presidential guard shot at peacekeepers of the mission, known as MINUSCA, in Bangui on Monday. The police officers from Egypt landed at Bangui’s airport earlier in the day. They are part of the periodic rotation and deployment of troops in the country.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top