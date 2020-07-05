UN condemns Boko Haram attack on its helicopter in Nigeria

The United Nations has condemned Boko Haram attack on one of its helicopters in the Damasak area of Borno State in northern Nigeria.The incident, which occurred on July 2, led to the death of two persons including a five-year-old child.

The UN, therefore, called on the Nigerian Government to investigate the attack and “swiftly bring perpetrators to justice”.

In a statement on Saturday entitled ‘Statement on Attack in Damasak, Damage to Aid Helicopter’ and signed by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, the UN said that bullets fired by insurgents damaged the chopper and has affected humanitarian works in the North-East of Nigeria.

“I deplore that a UN Humanitarian Air Service helicopter was hit by bullets during the attack. No aid workers were on board at the time and crew members are all safe. My thoughts are also with the crew and I commend them for piloting the chopper back to safety during this critical situation.

“The attack and damage to the helicopter severely affect the ability of aid actors to provide urgently needed assistance to vulnerable people in remote areas across Borno State.

“I strongly condemn any attack against civilians, humanitarian assets or aid workers and call on all armed parties to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian property and personnel.

“I call on the Nigerian authorities to reinforce the safety and security of all humanitarian workers.

“I welcome the Government commitment to investigate the attack and swiftly bring to justice the perpetrators

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the civilians who lost their lives in the attack and wish a prompt recovery to those injured,” local media reports on Sunday quoted Kallon as saying.