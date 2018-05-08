UN condemns deadly attack in Nigeria

As the death toll in the attacks on Birnin-Gwari village in Nigeria’s Kaduna State hits 71, the United Nations has strongly condemned the mayhem.The UN Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, on Tuesday described the attack as horrific.

The town was attacked by gunmen on Saturday leaving 37 people dead but more bodies have been recovered in the bush, bringing the numbers of deaths to 71.

The attackers hit local miners on Saturday in the area.

Guterres, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr. Stephane Dujarric, underscored the need to hold the perpetrators to account.

“Those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice,” the Secretary-General said,

Guterres also expressed his continued concern over the persisting violence in the region and urged all actors to “work together to bring peace and stability to the country”.

The UN chief extended his condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and People of Nigeria, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

In April, 14 miners were reportedly killed in an attack by gunmen in the same area.

Guterres noted that Nigeria has been facing a long-running Boko Haram insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and driven over two million people from their homes.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a new Battalion of the Nigerian Army, as well as a new Police Area Command in Birnin Gwari.

The new Army Battalion and the Police Area Command are the latest in a series of law enforcement measures to ensure more effective protection of lives and property in and around Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and Nasarawa States.

Buhari read the riot act to masterminds of the killings across the country on Monday night, saying his administration would no longer tolerate the incessant massacre of innocent Nigerians.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, noted that the President, who strongly condemned the latest massacre of innocent Nigerians in Birnin Gwari, described the persistent killings as agenda to instigate war in the country for selfish purposes