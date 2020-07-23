UN condemns killing of 5 aid workers in Nigeria

The Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has condemned the murder of five aid workers by terrorists in Borno State in northern Nigeria.Kallon said in a statement released in Maiduguri on Thursday by Eve Sabbagh, Head of Public Information, UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), that he was utterly shocked and horrified by the gruesome killing of some of his colleagues and partners by non-state armed groups in Borno State.

According to the UN official, the victims were committed humanitarians, who devoted their lives to helping vulnerable people and communities in an area heavily affected by violence.

“Our colleagues and partners were abducted while travelling on a main route connecting the northern town of Monguno with Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“Their safety and securing their safe release have been our highest priority since they were captured in June.

“I strongly condemn all violence targeting aid workers and the civilians they are assisting. I am also troubled by the number of illegal vehicular checkpoints set up by non-state armed groups along main supply routes.

“These checkpoints disrupt the delivery of life-saving assistance and heighten the risks for civilians of being abducted, killed or injured, with aid workers increasingly being singled out.

“This is tragically not the first killing of kidnapped aid workers. We have repeatedly called for such devastating fate and blatant violation of international humanitarian law to never happen again.

“And yet, it does. I implore all armed parties to step up their responsibilities and stop targeting aid workers and civilians,” local media reports quoted Kallon as saying.

Kallon said that all aid workers and the assistance they provide to the most vulnerable populations made the difference between life and death for the entire communities.

He noted that about 8 million people are in need of urgent life-saving assistance in the North-East of Nigeria at the beginning of the year and today, 10.6 million people need urgent support as conflict-affected states battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a time when humanitarian needs have reached unprecedented levels, it is unacceptable that those who are trying to help are being attacked and killed,” he said, adding that the incident would not deter the international community from providing aid to millions of Nigerians who desperately need assistance in the north-east.