UN council calls for peaceful protests in Haiti

The UN Security Council on Thursday appealed to Haitians to hold peaceful protests after meeting behind closed doors to discuss the violence that has killed at least seven people.

In a unanimous statement, the council expressed concern and “urged all citizens to express themselves peacefully”, said Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador Antonio Ndong Mba, who holds the council presidency this month.

Haiti has been rocked by more than ten days of anti-government protests that prompted the United States to advise its citizens against traveling to the Caribbean island-nation.

The United States, France and Germany requested the meeting to discuss the flareup in Haiti, where the United Nations has a small police peacekeeping force of about 1,000.

The Security Council shut down a bigger peacekeeping mission known as MINUSTAH in 2017 after deciding that the country was on a path toward stability.