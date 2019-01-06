UN council regrets Somalia’s decision to expel envoy

The UN Security Council on Saturday expressed regret after Somalia expelled a UN envoy but added that it expected “full cooperation” between Somalia and the United Nations.

The council released the unanimous statement after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday agreed to appoint a new UN envoy to replace Nicholas Haysom, who was declared persona non grata by the Mogadishu government on January 1.

Haysom, a South African lawyer and experienced diplomat, was ordered to leave after he questioned the government’s arrest of an Al-Shabaab defector who ran for election.

The British-drafted statement expressed “regret” for the decision and expressed full support for the UN mission to Somalia.

Council members reiterated “their expectation of full cooperation between Somalia and the United Nations”, it added.

The council met behind closed doors on Friday to discuss a response to Somalia’s decision but China asked for more time to consider the text, diplomats said.

China presented amendments on Saturday to stress that the council respects Somalia’s “sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity,” diplomats said.

The council statement said 2019 will be a “critical year for Somalia” and called on its leaders “to work together to advance political and security reforms.”

On Friday, Guterres’ spokesman said the UN chief “deeply regrets” the decision to expel Haysom but that he nevertheless intends to appoint a new envoy.

Guterres spoke twice by phone with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to urge him to reverse the decision but the Somali president told him on Friday that Haysom would not be welcomed back, diplomats said.

Haysom, who took up the post of UN envoy in October, warned the council during a meeting on Thursday of a risk of conflict during elections in Somalia’s federal states due to tensions with the central authorities.

The arrest of Muktar Robow could discourage other Al-Shabaab militants “who may be considering exchanging violence for a political path,” said Haysom.

Robow, who defected from the Islamist Al-Shabaab group in 2017, was arrested last month and flown to the capital Mogadishu after announcing his bid for the state presidency in South West State.

The arrest sparked protests in the southwestern town of Baidoa on December 13-15 that were violently suppressed by Somalia’s security forces, leaving at least 15 dead.

In a letter sent to the government, Haysom requested an investigation of the protest violence and information on the legal basis for arresting Robow.

The UN mission in Somalia is tasked with supporting peace efforts and the strengthening of government institutions in the Horn of Africa nation, which were ruined by decades of civil war.