UN deplores post-Bashir crackdown in Sudan

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday strongly condemned the use of live ammunition in protest camps in Khartoum, which was blamed for the death of several protesters since veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April. “The protestors in Sudan have over the past few months been an inspiration, peacefully demonstrating and working to engage with the Transitional Military Council,” High Commissioner Bachelet said in a statement.

“I utterly deplore the apparent use of excessive force in the protest camps. Reports that live ammunition was used by security forces next to, and even inside, medical facilities are extremely alarming” she added.

The UN official urged the security forces to immediately halt such crackdown, and to ensure safe, unimpeded access to medical care for those injured in the unrest.

Bachelet stressed that “those exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression must be protected, not targeted or detained.

She urged Sudan’s new rulers to promptly and independently investigate those responsible for the killing of protesters and bring them to justice.