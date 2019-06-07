UN, ECOWAS monitoring Liberia street protest

The United Nations (UN) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have deployed 70 observers to monitor street protests in Liberia against the economic policies of the government led by President George Weah.Demonstrators took the streets of the capital Monrovia on Friday to protest what they called President Weah’s tendency to enrich himself at the expense of ordinary Liberians.

Speaking on Thursday Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue said the UN provided 50 observers, while ECOWAS deployed 20 observers to monitor and report on every aspect of the protest.

According to Sudue, the international community has assured the government of Liberia and the protest organizers (Council of Patriots) that they will ensure that the protest proceeds smoothly without trouble.

The police have been working with ECOWAS, UN and the media to ensure that every citizen is protected during and after the protest.