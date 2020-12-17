UN endorses Ethiopia’s candidature for Peace Building Commission

The UN General Assembly Wednesday endorsed Ethiopia’s candidature for the Peace Building Commission (PBC) for two years term (2021 /2022).Ethiopia is the largest troop contributor to the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Taye Atske Selassie, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the UN, tweeted that “as a major Troop Contributing Country to the U.N. Peacekeeping Missions, Ethiopia’s candidature for the Peace Building Commission (PBC) for two years term (2021/2022) has been endorsed by UN General Assembly.”

The United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) is an intergovernmental advisory body that supports peace efforts in conflict affected countries.

It is composed by 31 Member States, elected from the General Assembly, the Security Council, and the Economic and Social Council.

The top financial contributing countries and the top troop contributing countries to the United Nations system are also members.

Ethiopia was elected by the UN General Assembly in New York City by a land-slide vote of 185 votes out of 190 as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council starting from January 1, 2017 for a two-year term.

Ethiopia had been a member of this Security Council twice; 1967- 1968 and 1989-1990. Having been elected for the third time, Ethiopia will again represent the continent of Africa for the next two years.