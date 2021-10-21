International › APA

Happening now

UN expresses concern over escalation of conflict in northern Ethiopia

Published on 21.10.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The United Nations Wednesday said it is “deeply concerned” over the escalation of the conflict in northern Ethiopia.Speaking to reporters in New York, the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Secretary-General of the United Nations has received alarming reports of aerial attacks in Tigray’s capital, Mekelle on Tuesday.  

The Organization was still trying to verify the details, but it is worried about the potential impact on civilians who reside or work in the affected areas. 

Thousands are feared killed amidst allegations of widespread human rights abuses, with more than two million forced to flee their homes, he said .  

Over the past few months, humanitarian needs have grown, amid killings, looting and destruction of health centers and farming infrastructure, including irrigation systems that are vital to the production effort. 

According to Mr. Dujarric, António Guterres is stressing that all parties must avoid the targeting of civilians or civilian infrastructure, and reiterated his call for all hostilities to stop. 

“He urges the parties to prioritize the welfare of the people and to provide the necessary support for critical humanitarian assistance to flow, including facilitating the movement of fuel and medicines”, Mr. Dujarric said.  

The lack of essential supplies, especially cash and fuel, is severely disrupting aid operations in Tigray, where at least 400,000 people are now facing famine-like conditions. 

Under international humanitarian law, all parties have an obligation to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. This includes hundreds of humanitarian workers who are working tirelessly to aid millions of civilians. 

Civilians are being “caught up in the fighting and the fighting itself is forcing us to reduce life-saving operations when people need them most, including food distributions, water distribution and health services”, Mr. Dujarric said.  

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top