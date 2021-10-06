UN frowns on deportations from Somaliland

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has described as concerning the deportation of several Somalis from the self-declared republic of Somaliland.Somaliland which is not recognised internationally as an independent country on Sunday expelled dozens of Somalis, saying they pose a security risk.

The area was part of greater Somalia until it declared itself independent after the fall of military strongman Siad Barrie in 1991.

In a statement condemning the deportations, OCHA said at least 1,000 Somalis have been sent away from Somaliland, accusing the authorities in the autonomous territory of embarking on forced displacements.

Many of those deported have been living in Somaliland for 20 years, OCHA said.

The agency has expressed concern that more Somalis will be deported from Somaliland in the next few days and called on the authorities to cease such exercise.