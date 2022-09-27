UN General Assembly : Cameroon Reiterates its Neutrality over Ukrainian war

The Minister of External Relations represents President Paul Biya at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Lejeune Mbella Mbella, on behalf of the Cameroonian Head of State, called on Ukraine and Russia to dialogue.

The representative of President Paul Biya addressed terrorism, conflicts in different geographical areas of the world, especially in Africa and Europe. The Russian-Ukrainian crisis did not escape the Cameroonian politician. According to Lejeune Mbella Mbella, this conflict places Eastern Europe among the “hotbeds of tension where shocks are exerted whose waves and effects amplify the threats and suffering that already weigh heavily on peoples and nations in terms of loss of human life, property, migration”.

He futher adds that “A decisive turning point: transformative solutions to interrelated challenges“. It is under this theme that the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held in New York in the United States of America. Speaking on behalf of Cameroon on Monday 26 September 2022, Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella addressed several themes. The effects of Covid-19 on the world, climate change, economic challenges, migration and security challenges were also on the agenda.

Faced with this crisis, Cameroon’s position is well known. “The Cameroonian government is following with the utmost attention the situation where Ukraine and Russia are confronting each other. As you know, the peaceful settlement of disputes between States has always been one of the fundamental principles of my country’s foreign policy”.

To this end, Cameroon has from the outset of this crisis, reiterated its position by calling on both parties to open negotiations with a view to reaching a concerted solution, so that the ideals of peace, security, and sustainable development, which underpin our organization, triumph,” said the head of states representative.