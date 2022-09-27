Politics › diplomacy

Happening now

UN General Assembly : Cameroon Reiterates its Neutrality over Ukrainian war

Published on 27.09.2022 at 13h40 by JDC

External Relations Minister, Le Jeune Mbella Mbella at UN General Assembly
External Relations Minister, Le Jeune Mbella Mbella at UN General Assembly

The Minister of External Relations  represents President Paul Biya at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Lejeune Mbella Mbella, on behalf of the Cameroonian Head of State, called on Ukraine and Russia to dialogue.

The representative of President Paul Biya addressed terrorism, conflicts in different geographical areas of the world, especially in Africa and Europe. The Russian-Ukrainian crisis did not escape the Cameroonian politician. According to Lejeune Mbella Mbella, this conflict places Eastern Europe among the “hotbeds of tension where shocks are exerted whose waves and effects amplify the threats and suffering that already weigh heavily on peoples and nations in terms of loss of human life, property, migration”.

He futher adds that “A decisive turning point: transformative solutions to interrelated challenges“. It is under this theme that the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held in New York in the United States of America. Speaking on behalf of Cameroon on Monday 26 September 2022, Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella addressed several themes. The effects of Covid-19 on the world, climate change, economic challenges, migration and security challenges were also on the agenda.

Faced with this crisis, Cameroon’s position is well known.  “The Cameroonian government is following with the utmost attention the situation where Ukraine and Russia are confronting each other. As you know, the peaceful settlement of disputes between States has always been one of the fundamental principles of my country’s foreign policy”.

To this end, Cameroon has from the outset of this crisis, reiterated its position by calling on both parties to open negotiations with a view to reaching a concerted solution, so that the ideals of peace, security, and sustainable development, which underpin our organization, triumph,” said the head of states representative.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top