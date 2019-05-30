UN-Habitat raises $152m for sustainable urbanization

More than $152 million in contributions and commitments were announced on Thursday to finance UN-Habitat’s work to finance sustainable urbanization strategic plan for 2020-2025.Kenya is among 38 nations and 10 local governments as well as 32 other organizations including seven companies who have committed to the fund aimed at achieving urban related Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

The funds will be used to support the implementation of the urban dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 11 to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The pledge was made during the ongoing first UN-Habitat Assembly meeting in Nairobi.

Addressing the conference, Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, outlined the Agency’s Strategic Plan aimed to help countries reduce spatial inequality and poverty, enhance the prosperity of cities, strengthen climate change action, improve the urban environment, and mitigate and respond to urban crises.

She said that the Plan would be guided by the principles of social inclusion and human rights for all including women, children, youth and older persons, the disabled, and other vulnerable groups.

She added that one of UN-Habitat’s roles would be as a centre of excellence, providing a point of reference on data, norms, standards, legal frameworks, policies, strategies, and urban innovations.

The assembly will adopt global norms and policies that will guide how cities and communities are planned, managed and governed.

Over 3,000 delegates from a total of 113 countries are attending the assembly.