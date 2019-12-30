UN hits back at Cameroon gov’t over ‘fake’ humanitarian figures

The United Nations has taken a cheeky swipe at the government of Cameroon over claims figures on the humanitarian situation in Cameroon are fake.

On Saturday, December 28, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji stressed there is no humanitarian crisis in Cameroon and accused some international organisations of faking statistics in order to get funding.

Paul Atanga Nji said there are 152.000 internally displaced persons in Cameroon contrary to figures from international organisations which put the figure at over 500.000.

This has prompted a reaction fom the United Nations who say the figures on the humanitarian situation in Cameroon are not fake.

“Statistics on the Humanitarian situation in Cameroon are not fakenews. Humanitarian aid is based on needs, it is neutral, impartial and independent,” the United Nations office in Cameroon said in a short statement on their Facebook Page on Monday.

“Aid workers are not a target . They work to alleviate suffering. They should be supported not targetted,” the statement added.

This was followed by another message from the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Actions, OCHA that stressed the figures are not fake news.

“Again, these figures are not fake news. The humanitarian situation in Cameroon needs more attention in 2020. Hundreds of thousands of people remain in serious need of assistance,” OCHA tweeted.