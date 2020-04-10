UN in $267.5m appeal for Kenya amid COVID-19 epidemic

The Kenya government the United Nations and humanitarian partners on Thursday launched Flash Appeal requesting $267.5 million to respond to the most immediate and critical needs of 10.1 million people.The Appeal is seeking to mobilize emergency funding for UN agencies and NGOs to complement the Government’s preparedness and response efforts for the next six months.

The funds will be used to support public health responses to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and provide targeted humanitarian assistance and protection to the most vulnerable and at-risk communities

“I would like to commend the Kenya United Nations Country Team and humanitarian partners for being real friends and fighting with us shoulder to shoulder as we fight this deadly pandemic,” said Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning, Ukur Yatani Kanacho.

From the current UN Development Assistance Framework to Kenya 2018-20, the UN family has redeployed US$ 45 million to support Kenya in its response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The UN has also deployed over 70 staff and volunteers to assist the government of Kenya.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Kenya is occurring in a context of significant chronic vulnerabilities as well as increased humanitarian needs as a result of back-to back droughts, ongoing floods and a locust upsurge.

The UN and NGO partners response is focused towards saving lives and preventing loss of livelihoods.

In addition to the immediate and direct public health emergency response, the Flash Appeal has prioritized the continue delivery of basic essential services as well as the protection of livelihood assets and food support to the most vulnerable communities.

The response is about ensuring access to essential health care, education, protection, services for women children and vulnerable communities, including people with HIV, displaced populations, people in high concentration areas in urban and peri-urban areas, refugees, and people affected by floods and the locust upsurge.

“This Flash Appeal is a clear expression of our solidarity as we mobilize support to accelerate our COVID-19 response in Kenya in lockstep with the Government,” said the UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya, Siddharth Chatterjee.