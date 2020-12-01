UN launches record $35bn humanitarian appeal

To cope with the “devastating” effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations (UN) and its partners launched, on Tuesday, a record humanitarian appeal of nearly US$35 billion for 2021, APA can report.Never in recent history of humanity, had humanitarian needs reached such a level. Indeed, according to the UN Global Humanitarian Overview report, 235 million people around the world will need humanitarian assistance in 2021.

For the most part, the document pointed out, it is millions of people, among the most vulnerable, who are confronted with hunger, conflict, displacement and the consequences of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Humanitarian aid budgets are facing terrible cuts as the impact of the global pandemic continues to worsen,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, calling on the world to “stand by the people in the darkest moments of their lives. According to him, this means joining forces to avoid famine, fight against poverty and keep children vaccinated and in school.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of humanitarian response by making 235 million people dependent on international aid. This is a 40 percent increase over the same period last year (160 million), the document noted.