UN mobilizes CFAf300b for Burkinabe development plan

The United Nations System announced it has mobilized CFA300 billion francs (US$555 million) for the process for sustainable transformation in Burkina Faso in 2018-2020.According to the country’s ministry of economy, it is in line with the National Economic and Social Development Plan (PNDES), and the cooperation framework aims to provide “effective responses to vulnerabilities and risks of all kinds” in the country, and thus contribute to achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN System, through the Burkinabe government, intends to give priority to the Sahel area of the country, based on the Sahel Emergency Programme.

The agreement shows the UN working with the Burkinabe government to tackle the many challenges facing the country, the minister of Economy, Finance and Development, Hadizatou Rosine Coulibaly declared after the signing.